IGNOU TEE December 2020 To Be Held In February Next Year, See Details Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the IGNOU TEE December 2020 date sheet. According to the official notification released by IGNOU TEE 2020, the IGNOU TEE December exam will be conducted in the first week of February next year. The students can now go to the official website of the IGNOU at ignou.ac.in and check the IGNOU TEE December 2020 date sheet. For all the people who are curious about the IGNOU TEE December 2020 date sheet, here is everything you need to know about it.

IGNOU TEE December 2020 date sheet

According to the official notification, the last date of online submission of examination form has now been extended up to December 15, 2020. The candidates can also submit their projects/ internship/ field-work journals, etc through online/ offline mode up to December 15 this year. Which means that the IGNOU TEE December 2020 assignment last date is December 15, 2020. The official notice read as, “The students who could not appear in the term-end exam, June (held in September 2020) and the students, who are registering for the term-end exam, December (to be held in February 2021) and their validity of registration is expiring in December — their validity has been extended upto June 2021 as a one time measure.”

The official notice also informed the candidates that the students who had applied to appear in the term-end examination of June 2020 which was held in September but could not appear in any or all the courses will automatically be permitted to appear in the term-end exam, December (to be held in February 2021). However, those students who could not apply to appear in the term-end examination of June 2020 will have to apply online in the term-end examination December 2020 along with the prescribed fees of ₹150 per course.

See the official details HERE

IGNOU mentioned that the exam fees of students who registered for June TEE will be adjusted against the examination fee payable for the term-end examination December 2020. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website and read the notification carefully before applying in the IGNOU TEE December exam. Candidates are required to apply in ignou.ac.in.

