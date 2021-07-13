IGNOU TEE June 2021: Exam Date Sheet Released, Check All Details Here

IGNOU TEE June 2021: Indira Gandhi National Open University on 12th July 2021 released IGNOU TEE June 2021 date sheet. The timetable has been released for Post Graduate Diploma, Diploma, Post Graduate Certificate, and Certificate programmes. Students who applied for the same are advised to visit the official website ignou.ac.in for more information.

IGNOU TEE June Timetable: Highlights

The Term End Examination will begin from 3rd August 2021. It will continue till 9th September 9, 2021. The examination is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 10 am and will continue till 1 pm, whereas the second shift is scheduled to be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. Duration will also be mentioned on the question paper. OMR sheets will be provided for marking objective-type answers.

COVID-19 Protocols to be followed

It is mandatory for those candidates who have to appear for the examination to follow the guidelines issued by Indian government. As per the guidelines, social distancing and other measures pertaining to COVID19 must be followed at the exam center. University has announced that due to COVID-19 restrictions at some places. students may not get the centre they opted for. However, the University is trying its best to accommodate students in a nearby Examination Centre.

Official notification reads, "In view of the prevailing Covid-19 scenario across the country, some students may not get the desired Examination Centre. The University has tried to accommodate such students in a nearby Examination Centre mentioned in their Hall Ticket."

IGNOU TEE Admit Card

Hall tickets or admit cards have not been released yet. However, hall tickets of the eligible students will be available on the University website soon. Students are advised to visit the University website regularly for getting updates. University in its notice also mentioned about exam centres. The notification reads, "Students may note that there can be a possibility of a last-minute change of examination Centre due to Covid-19 situation or any other reason. In such a condition, the University will take appropriate remedial measures. The affected students are advised to be in touch with their respective Regional Centers."

As per IGNOU, permission for appearing in exam is provisional and subject to the following conditions:-