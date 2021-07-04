IGNOU TEE June 2021 Exam To Be Conducted From August 3; Here's Direct Link To Check Notice

IGNOU Term-end examination(TEE) June 2021: Indira Gandhi National Open University has announced the schedule for its TEE June 2021 exam. As per the schedule, TEE is for undergraduate and postgraduate students and will be held in the first week of August. Backlog exams are also scheduled to begin from August 3, 2021. However, a detailed date sheet has not been released yet. Students will be notified about IGNOU TEE exam shortly through a notification on the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in.

The official notice on IGNOU TEE June 2021 exam reads, “The Term-end Examination (TEE) June 2021 of the University will be conducted from August 3, 2021, for the final year students of Under Graduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) course along with their backlogs, if any. The exams for PG Diploma, Diploma, Post Graduate Certificate and Certificate courses will also be held from August 3 2021. The Date-Sheet and other details will be notified shortly.” Students are advised to go through the official notification to get more details on IGNOU TEE June 2021 exam.

IGNOU extends deadline for assignment

Recently IGNOU announced that the deadline to submit the assignment and projects have been extended. IGNOU also extended the deadline to fill June 2021 TEE forms till 15th July 2021. Earlier last date to apply for the IGNOU TEE June 2021 exam was 9th July 2021 which has now been extended by six days. Students may click on the direct link to check the official notification.

IGNOU has also issued guidelines to submit the assignments. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, University decided to postpone Learner Support Services at all Regional Centre/Learner Support Centre’s (LSC). University further decided to introduce and adopt 'online mode' to submit final project report. However, in the notification IGNOU clarified that the viva-voce of the project report will be conducted under certain guidelines by the concerned Faculties under Regional Centre.

IGNOU TEE: How to submit assignments?