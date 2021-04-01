IGNOU TEE June 2021: Last Date Of Assignment Submission Extended Till April 30

The Indira Gandhi National Open University recently gave its IGNOU TEE students an update about the IGNOU assignment 2021. The university shared that the IGNOU assignment last date has now been postponed. The last date update is for all the programmes of term-end examination of IGNOU TEE June 2021. The IGNOU June assignment submission last date is now April 30. The recent IGNOU June assignment submission date update comes as a relief to all the students. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the recent update about the IGNOU assignment last date for IGNOU TEE June 2021.

IGNOU assignment last date extended

The Indira Gandhi National Open University recently released an official notification to share this important update to its students. According to the official notification, candidates from all courses of IGNOU TEE-June 2021 can submit their assignments on or before April 30, 2021. The candidates can now go to the news and announcements section of the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University at ignou.ac.in and check the official notification. Candidates are advised to submit their assignments as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problem with the submissions. The university has shared that, “The last date for submission of assignments for all programmes for the term-end examination, June 2021 is hereby extended to April 30. This issues with the approval of the competent authority.” Here is a look at the official IGNOU notification.

IGNOU latest news

The Indira Gandhi National Open University had earlier announced an extension of the deadline for re-registration for the January session. The last date to register in the January session was extended till March 31, 2021. It was initially January 15 which was extended till January 31. It was later extended till February 15 and then till February 28 and March 15 before finally extending it to March 31. The university in a recent announcement shared, “With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date of Admission for PG and UG Programmes (except Certificate and Semester based programmes) January 2021 Session has been extended till 15th April 2021.” Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Indira Gandhi National Open University at ignou.ac.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the IGNOU assignment 2021.

