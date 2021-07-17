IHC Condemns Centre's Move To Rewrite NCERT History Textbooks; Calls It 'propaganda'

The Indian History Congress (IHC) has objected to rewriting textbooks, in the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) school textbooks. Stating that it is not being done for 'academic' reasons, IHC said that the changes are being made for 'political reasons'.

IHC, which is the largest body of professional historians in the country, in a letter dated July 14 said, “The critique of the existing textbooks implicit in the ‘Reforms’ being contemplated is not emerging from any expert body of nationally and internationally recognised historians but from a political position favoured by non-academic votaries of prejudice."

Rajya Sabha issues notice regarding NCERT history textbooks

Earlier in July 2021, the Rajya Sabha secretariat had released a notice saying that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on education would discuss changes in the NCERT curriculum and consider "reforms", with a focus on removing references to "un-historical facts and distortions about national heroes; ensuring equal or proportionate references to all periods of Indian history and highlight the role of great historic women heroes...."

The notice issued by the committee invited responses from various stakeholders across the country. “The Indian History Congress is much disturbed at the misinformation and biased view that is being projected in the name of bringing reforms in the existing NCERT textbooks,” the letter read.

Following the widespread public criticism, the letter said that IHC fears a distortion because, the school textbooks written for the NCERT by some of the great scholars in the country like Romila Thapar, RS Sharma, Satish Chandra and Bipan Chandra were moved and it their places, books with clear sectarian, majoritarian bias were introduced in 2002.

The current textbooks were first introduced from 2006 onwards. The claim that there are “un- historical facts and distortions” with regard to national heroes is completely false. In fact, even though in the premodern period the modern concept of the nation or ‘national’ cannot be found, several iconic figures dot the pages of almost every chapter. “Further, the claim regarding lack of equal space accorded to various periods of Indian history is not borne out by the books currently in use by the NCERT,” the letter added.

IHC has presented evidence in its letter and said that the “Current NCERT textbooks cannot be critiqued for ignoring important heroic figures in Indian history, whether women or men. Further, these books aim at inculcating scientific temper in young minds.”

