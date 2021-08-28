IIFT Entrance Exam 2021: IIFT MBA Admission Test On December 5, Check Dates, Details Here

National Testing Agency has released the schedule for conducting entrance exam for Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA programme. As per the schedule, the IIFT entrance test will be held on December 5, 2021. The online registration process for IIFT MBA will be done between September 1 and October 15.

NTA conducts IIFT-MBA entrance test for the aspirants who wish to take admission to MBA (IB) programme for the session 2022-24 in IIFT. The exam will be held at IIFT New Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada (AP) campuses. NTA will release the information bulletin/ official notification in the last week of August 2021 or in the first week of September 2021. The IIFT MBA admit cards will be issued on the official website in the second week of November.

IIFT Online Exam Pattern

NTA will conduct the the IIFT entrance test in the computer-based test. The questions will be multiple-choice objective-type. The medium of the test will be English. The duration of the IIFT entrance test will be two hours. The exam will have questions from Quantitative Analysis, Reading Comprehension and Verbal Ability, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and General Awareness. IIFT MBA entrance test will be held in 68 different cities across the country. Candidates can choose four cities in order of preferences and convinience while filling the application form.

IIFT MBA Admissions 2021: Eligibility

Candidates who have recognized Bachelor's degree of minimum 3 years' duration in any disciplines with minimum 50% marks [45% in case of the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PWD) categories]. Candidates appearing for a qualifying examination can also apply subject to submission of proof of requisite qualification by beginning of October of the year of start of the course. There is no upper age limit for IIFT MBA admissions.

Admission Process

For General/SC/ST/PH/OBC candidates: Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performances in Computer Based Test, Group Discussion, Writing Skills Assessment and Interview. Shortlisted candidates will be called for Writing Skills Assessment, Group Discussion and Interview to be held in March / April 2021 at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.