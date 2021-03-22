IIITDM Kancheepuram Recruitment 2021: Application Closing Soon For 13 Non-teaching Posts

The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design, and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kancheepuram has invited applications for the recruitment of 13 Non Teaching posts. The application process has begun with the final date of submission being 30 March 2021. Please note that the application will need to be submitted online on the official website. The direct link for the application form along with other details regarding the IITDM Kancheepuram Recruitment is mentioned below.

IIITDM Kancheepuram Recruitment 2021

According to the IITDM Kancheepuram recruitment notification, recruitment is open for the Non-Teaching Posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil), Junior Assistant, Junior Technician (CSE/Mechanical/Physics), Junior Superintendent, and Junior Engineer (Civil).

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) - The candidate must have first class in BE/B.Tech with a minimum of 8 years of experience in the relevant field. Applicants with a Masters's degree require at least 5 years of relevant experience.

Vacancy - 01

Initial Salary - Rs.56,100

Age Limit - 45 years

Junior Engineer (Civil): The applicant must have a degree in Engineering with an experience of 2 years in a relevant field OR a Diploma in Engineering with a minimum of 5 years experience.

Vacancy - 01

Initial Salary - Rs.35,400

Age Limit - 32 years

Junior Superintendent: The candidate must have a first class Bachelor’s Degree with 6 years of experience in a relevant field.

Vacancy - 03

Initial Salary - Rs.35,400

Age Limit - 32 years

Junior Assistant: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree with knowledge in Computer Operations.

Vacancy - 07

Initial Salary - Rs.21,700

Age Limit - 27 years

Junior Technician (CSE/Mechanical/Physics): The candidate must have a Diploma in Computer Engineering/IT Engineering or ITI (Computer/Fitter/Machinist) with 2 years of experience in a relevant field or B.Sc. (Physics) or Equivalent.

Vacancy - 06

Initial Salary - Rs.21,700

Age Limit - 27 years

Interested candidates need to visit the official website - https://www.iiitdm.ac.in/ - and scroll to the announcements banner where the 'Non-Teaching Recruitment: Online Application Portal' notification will be mentioned. Upon clicking on it, the candidate will be redirected to a new page that will have the link to the staff recruitment portal. The staff recruitment portal will require the applicant to log in or register in order to proceed with the form. The form will require the applicant to fill in their personal details along with uploading the scanned copies of the documents mentioned there. After reviewing and verifying it, the applicant can submit the form and proceed to download it for future reference.

(Image Credit: Shutterstock)