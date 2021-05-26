IIM-A And BITS Graduates Launch $1M Fund To Invest In Student Startups

Abhishek Sethi and Prateek Behera, IIM-A and BITS graduates, respectively, have launched a $1 million fund in support of startups founded by students across different colleges. As per media reports, their joint venture, gradCapital, announced on Wednesday that it would invest $25,000 in each of the 20 student startups they select over the next year. gradCapital is also being supported by ''CIIE.CO - The Innovation Continuum'', based out of IIM Ahmedabad and is revealed to be hosting an eight-week, intensive programme for companies founded by college students.

IIM-A & BITS graduates launch $1 million funds to support & invest in student startups

While introducing the eight-week intensive programme, gradCapital said in its statement, "Apart from building a strong and sustainable structure for their company, these young entrepreneurs will leave with countless tools, crucial knowledge, a network of peers, mentors and investors, and funding of USD 25,000."

A press release shared by the company said that it plans to invest $25,000 in 20 startups in a year and 100 startups in the next three years. It has now opened the application process for its first cohort of startups. "We genuinely believe in academic spaces. Think historically, major societal transformations have emerged from university campuses. The LGBTQ+ movement, the microprocessor that runs our phones, or immunotherapy for Cancer - all have their roots in just one college campus," said Abhishek Sethi

"Students have been at the origins of these radical ideas. Our vision is to cultivate these academic spaces. Entrepreneurship is a way to bring such strong ideas to life and create value for society. We are betting on such ideas. With this mission, we help students build the companies of the future," he added. In order to identify which startups qualify for the programme, the student-focused VC funding has hired associates from across the country and decentralised its operations. Furthermore, it is said to have partnered with student bodies across campuses to scout for the best young talents.

The eight-week programme is set to offer weekly keynotes, 1:1 mentorship, office hours with experts and an investor-focused demo day at the end of the programme. The programme will provide a layout conducive to the context of students so that they will be prepared to raise their subsequent funding round. With this, they aim to churn out the next generation of unicorns started by students.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK