IIM Admission Criteria : Know The Eligibility Criteria For IIM A And IIM B

The admissions process at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) began in February 2021, with applicants being shortlisted based on their performance in the Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion rounds (GD), and personal interviews (PI). The selection rounds for IIM admission 2021 were performed online in light of the COVID-19 issue that has swept the country.

Following the passage of the IIM Act in 2017, the majority of IIMs began granting MBA degrees instead of Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) degrees. The CAT test is the most crucial part of IIM 2021 admission. To get shortlisted for the different screening processes, an applicant must pass the CAT cutoff set by the respective institute. Let us look deeper into the article for admission policy for the years 2021-2023 to learn more about the specific IIM admission criteria 2021.

IIM Admission Criteria 2021 -23: The first step in gaining admission to IIMs across the country is to pass the CAT exam, which was held virtually on November 29, 2020. On January 2, 2021, the CAT result was announced. In August 2020, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Lucknow, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Bangalore, and many more major IIMs released their admission criteria for 2021. After the notification for the IIM-Common Admission Test (CAT) is released, each IIM announces its admission policy, which includes the new IIM admission policy. IIM Ahmedabad is the first IIM to make all of its admissions information public, including eligibility, cutoffs, weighted shortlisting, and final admission. IIM Lucknow, Calcutta, Bangalore, Kozhikode, and Indore are close behind, followed by the announcement of admission policies for other IIMs.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic this year, there are two significant modifications in IIMs admissions for 2021:

Many IIMs have eliminated the GD and WAT rounds in favour of an online PI round before making a final admission offer to students.

All IIMs, including the leading IIMs – IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Calcutta – may offer online courses in the academic year 2021-2023.

IIM Admissions and Selection Process Stages

Candidates are shortlisted based on their CAT exam scores.

Candidates are screened for WAT/GD-PI.

The composite score is calculated, and the final selection is made.

