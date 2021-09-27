IIM-Ahmedabad Completes Placement Process For 15th PGPX Batch 2021

As many as 137 students from the 15th batch of One Year Full Time Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX) of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA). Out of 137 students, 119 were facilitated through the placement system, 17 received offers on their own and 1 took up entrepreneurship. The IIM-A has successfully completed the final placement process of its One Year Full-Time PGPX programme at the end of July. As every year, the final placement report was audited by an external agency and finalized on September 27, 2021.

IIM- Ahmedabad Placement Drive

Prof. Ankur Sinha, Chairperson of the Placement Committee said, “We had record placements for our PGPX Batch of 2021 in the history of 15 years of the programme. The outcome of the placement process clearly demonstrates the strength of the programme and the value that recruiters see in hiring our students for their talent needs at mid to senior-level positions. Despite 2020 being a COVID year that disrupted all the organizations and processes, placements at IIMA smoothly transitioned into the virtual mode and the outcomes speak of the determination, resilience and commitment of our placement team and the faith that the recruiters have in the programme. We wish our graduates great success in their careers.”

A total of 120 firms participated in this year’s campus placement process, held virtually, offering different roles to the PGPX graduates ranging from CEOs to Heads of departments. Information Technology firms emerged to be the largest recruiter this year, by hiring as much as 37 per cent of the batch. This was followed by the Healthcare, BFSI and Consulting sectors that recruited 13 per cent, 12 per cent and 10 per cent of the students, respectively.

Saurabh Agrawal, PGPX Recruitment Secretary added, “The 15th batch of PGPX started amidst the strict Covid lockdowns and despite uncertainty looming large over the market demand for hiring senior professionals, it gives me immense pleasure to say that we have surpassed in many parameters of the past years. The numbers speak for the strength of the programme and the value organizations find in hiring the students from this programme. We have seen an increased interest from some of the well-established start-ups hiring from this programme for the senior management roles and it was well complemented by the traditional recruiters from IT, Consulting, Pharma & Conglomerates. The experienced and diverse cohort of the programme assures a greater alignment between the organizational needs and the candidate’s aspirations. We have strengthened our relationship with our long-associated recruiters and have partnered with many new organisations this year. We take pride in the continued trust the organisations have bestowed upon IIMA’s PGPX Class of 2021 and are confident that PGPX graduates will continue to excel in every role and responsibility undertaken by them.”

Top Recruiters

Top recruiters included global giants such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, MIT Group, Indigene, OneFitPlus, Mastercard, SAP India, L&T Infotech who offered positions ranging from the CEO to Operations Managers. Other recruiters who roped in talent from IIMA include FinIQ, RMSI, Avataar.me, KEC International, Genpact, Matter Motor Works, Axis Bank, NISG, Falkonry, Persistent System, Elastic Run, NEC, Avalara, FarEye, Decimal Technologies, Pravaig Dynamics, Searce, EPL Global, Xynteo, Merilytics Invest Punjab, Gujarat Gas, Flipkart, ICICI Bank, Vernacular.ai, Enerji Group, Virtusa, Rebel Foods, Publicis Sapient, Open Financial Technologies, Optum, Eugene.ai, Incture, KloudQ, Datawrkz, Citibank, Bridgei2i Analytics, Ekniti India, Arete Advisors, Agnikul Cosmos, Agarwal Fabtex, Aarti Industries, MIT Group.

IIM Ahmedabad has always encouraged students to take up entrepreneurship as a career, and this year also saw one student from the batch taking the entrepreneurship route and deciding to pursue his ideas under the guidance and mentorship of CIIE.CO established at IIMA.