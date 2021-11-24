IIM Ahmedabad To Offer New Course On Bhagavad Gita To Teach Management Techniques

Understanding Bhagavad Gita is a new online leadership course offered by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahemdabad. According to the institute, the course will teach techniques to develop ethical management practices that fit with the business model using references from the Bhagavad Gita scriptures. The curriculum is designed for professionals and aspiring students interested in learning management skills such as decision-making, leadership, motivation, strategy planning, negotiation, persuasion, and team building.

An IIM Ahemdabad official while speaking to Ahmedabad Mirror said, “Lessons from Bhagavad Gita suggest powerful ways to promote management practices that are consistent with business models and yet ethical. This course is focused on early reflections on those learnings. The course will also enable participants to develop competence to face challenging times in their career with confidence. The programme aims to sensitise them on ways to develop themselves into effective leaders in the corporate world.”

The course at IIM Ahemdabad will include values and ethical lessons from the Bhagavad Gita, understanding behavioural orientation, leadership excellence, and self-management concentrating on excellence and happiness. The programme, which will begin on December 13, will feature Gita's teachings and chapters to examine current management ideas, conflicts, challenges, and trade-offs in business. The curriculum is designed for professionals with at least 5 years of work experience. The course is open to anyone interested in learning management methods such as decision making, leadership, motivation, strategy planning, negotiation, persuasion, and team building. The enrollment period is open through November 29th, and the course fee is Rs 64,000. The course is broken into six three-hour sessions.

IIM-A releases important instructions for CAT exam '21

Moreover, important directions for the CAT exam have been issued by the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. Candidates who are taking exams are required to follow these requirements. The Common Admission Test will be held on November 28, 2021, this year. Candidates should visit the official website iimcat.ac.in for further information. The exam will be held in offline format on November 28, 2021. Over 2 lakh students are expected to take the CAT Exam 2021 this year. The exam will be taken in three sessions, and IIM Ahmedabad has said that all shifts should adhere to the norms regarding reporting times, social distancing, and other issues.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: Pixabay