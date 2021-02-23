IIM Calcutta Launches Executive Program On Communication Strategies For Corporate Leaders

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has invited online applications from interested and eligible candidates for admission to an online course on Corporate Communications. Executive Programme in Communication Strategies for Corporate Leaders (EPCSCL). Read on to know about the course duration, eligibility, course fee and other details.

IIM Calcutta EPCSCL course details

The course is expected to begin in April 2021. The EPCSCL programme duration will be of over 6 months, with 32 virtual/classroom sessions comprising 10 learning modules. The modules will include a blend of lectures, case studies, live and video-graphed presentations and detailed personalized feedback. The objective of the programme is to help executives develop the language for leaderships which entails the understanding and application of communication as a leadership strategy, the official website reads. Professor Apoorva Bharadwaj and Professor Pragyan Rath are the programme directors.

Eligibility : Working managers with an experience profile of at least eight years. They should be at least graduates (10+2+3) in any discipline with 50% marks.

Eligibility: Working managers with an experience profile of at least eight years. They should be at least graduates (10+2+3) in any discipline with 50% marks.

Selection Process: Candidates would be shortlisted on the basis of an assessment of background and motivation based on the application form submitted and performance in a personal interview.

Duration and timing of the Programme

The online classes will be held once a week - every Saturday from 9 am to 12 pm. Moreover, there will be four days of campus modules at IIM Calcutta towards the end of the course that will comprise presentation, examinations and certification ceremony.

Course Fee:

Programme Fee: 1,53,600/- + (applicable taxes)

Campus Fee: 32,000/- + (applicable taxes)

IIM Calcutta EPCSCL Programme Content

Communication Strategies for Leaders

Argumentation / Persuasion

Public Speaking

Online Presentations

Conflict Resolution and Negotiation

Inter-Cultural Communication

Leadership in Diverse Organizational Structures, Cultures and Communications

Leveraging Digital Communication for Leaders

Communication Analytics

Self-Branding in Transitional Scenarios

Evaluation Scheme: Mid – Term Examination (Written Project Assignment) & End – Term Examination (Oral PowerPoint Presentation)

Click here to apply online

Click here for more details

