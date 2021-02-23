IIM Calcutta Launches Executive Program On Communication Strategies For Corporate Leaders

Quick links:
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has invited online applications from interested and eligible candidates for admission to an online course on Corporate Communications. Executive Programme in Communication Strategies for Corporate Leaders (EPCSCL). Read on to know about the course duration, eligibility, course fee and other details.
The course is expected to begin in April 2021. The EPCSCL programme duration will be of over 6 months, with 32 virtual/classroom sessions comprising 10 learning modules. The modules will include a blend of lectures, case studies, live and video-graphed presentations and detailed personalized feedback. The objective of the programme is to help executives develop the language for leaderships which entails the understanding and application of communication as a leadership strategy, the official website reads. Professor Apoorva Bharadwaj and Professor Pragyan Rath are the programme directors.
