IIM CAT 2020 Answer Key: CAT Answer Key Released By IIM Indore On Iimidr.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has finally released the final answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020). The final answer key was released by the IIM after giving a window to raise objections against the preliminary answer key till December 11. According to IIM Indore’s official website, “The panels of subject experts for CAT 2020 reviewed all the objections which were received during this window. After due deliberation and careful examination, the expert panels decided that there is no change in the answer key for Shift 1 and Shift 3 question papers. However, the answer key for one question (ID 48916812935) in the QA section in Shift 2 has been revised.” Read on to find out more about the IIM CAT 2020 answer key.

Read | RRB NTPC exam: See details about the exam date, admit card, venue and phases

IIM CAT 2020 Answer Key

The IIM CAT 2020 exam was held on November 29. All the candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download the answer key through the website- iimcat.ac.in. A report in the Indian Express has revealed that based on the final answer key, the CAT results are likely to be announced in the first week of January 2021. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs and other Business schools across the country.

Read | HSSC Admit Card: Gram Sachiv Admit card to be released today on hssc.gov.in

CAT 2020 Answer Key download

How to download the IIM CAT 2020 Answer key?

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in.

On the website, you will find an activated link for CAT Answer Key.

Clicking on the link will open a ‘candidate login page’, where you will be asked to key in your credentials.

Upon clicking submit, the answer key, question paper and response sheet will be in the dashboard, download.

Read | ICMR Assistant admit card 2020 released; here is all that you need to know

More about IIM Indore

According to a report in IIM's official website, IIM Indore was founded in 1996. It was the sixth IIM established under the IIM legacy. It was ranked 7 for MBA by NIRF 2020 and is one of the prominent B-schools in the country with autonomous status. IIM Indore offers institute offers UG, PG, doctoral, certificate and PG certificate programmes in the field of Management with two-year PGP being its flagship programme. The institute itself is situated at a scenic hillock, IIM Indore has a 193-acre campus area which is equipped with all the latest teaching aids. It also has a strong IT backbone and state-of-the-art hostels with contemporary infrastructure.

Read | SBI PO Admit Card released: Here's how a candidate can get hold of their exam hall ticket