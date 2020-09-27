IIM-CAT 2020: Application Form Correction Window Open; Edit Your Form Before Sept 29

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) opened its application form correction window on September 27. All the candidates who had applied for the CAT 2020 examination and wish to change either their photograph, signature or test city preference could do so by visiting the institute's official website iimcat.ac.in. As per the notice, the window to correct application is only open till 5 pm on September 29.
This year, IIM- Indore will conduct the CAT 2020 in computer-based test mode on November 29, at various centres spread across the country. The exam pattern of the test has also been altered reducing the entire test to three categories.
(Image courtesy: Shutterstock)