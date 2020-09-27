IIM-CAT 2020: Application Form Correction Window Open; Edit Your Form Before Sept 29

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) opened its application form correction window on September 27. All the candidates who had applied for the CAT 2020 examination and wish to change either their photograph, signature or test city preference could do so by visiting the institute's official website iimcat.ac.in. As per the notice, the window to correct application is only open till 5 pm on September 29.

Steps to correct IIM-CAT application form

Open the official website iimcat.ac.in

On the homepage, login using your user ID and Password

Your application form will be displayed on the page

Click on the edit option and make the required changes

After you have edited the form, click on Save and then Submit.

This year, IIM- Indore will conduct the CAT 2020 in computer-based test mode on November 29, at various centres spread across the country. The exam pattern of the test has also been altered reducing the entire test to three categories.

IIM CAT 2020 revised pattern

The duration of the CAT 2020 exam has been reduced from three hours to two hours now. The revised duration of the exam is 120 minutes now.

The exam is slated to be conducted on November 29th in three sessions. The three sections in the question paper would be - verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability.

Candidates will get 40 minutes to solve each section. They will not be allowed to switch sections while answering their test.

IIM will conduct tutorials on their websites in October for the appearing candidates so as to get accustomed with the exam format. The tutorial would be available on iimcat.ac.in

