IIM CAT 2020: Candidates Can Now Practice For CAT 2020 Via Mock Test; Link Activated Now!

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore has recently activated the mock exam link on their website. The mock link is to help the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) candidates to get accustomed with the online portal as well as with the new guidelines that have been set up for this year. Candidates who intend to familiarise themselves with the CAT 2020 exam pattern can now visit iimcat.ac.in to practice with the mock tests. The CAT 2020 is scheduled for November 29 this year, the exam will be carried out at a total of 156 cities across India.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is an online MBA entrance exam for students who seek admissions into IIMs and other prestigious business schools in the country. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) which started its registration process for IIM CAT 2020 exam from August 5th had completed the registration process on September 23 this year.

ALSO READ| IBPS 2020: IBPS RRB Main Exam Date Released, Check The Schedule On Ibps.in

IIM CAT 2020: How to prepare for mock test

Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in

Click on the ‘IIM CAT 2020 mock test’ link

Login to the website with your respective credentials.

Mock test will then appear on the screen

Even though the mock test is not compulsory to be attempted, but candidates can practice themselves to get accustomed to the exam prior to the actual exam.

Here is the IIM CAT 2020 link URL- https://www.digialm.com/OnlineAssessment/index.html?756@@M12

ALSO READ| IIM CAT 2020 Last Date Extended! NEW Changes Introduced Including Decreased Exam Duration

IIM CAT 2020 revised pattern key points

IIM Indore had earlier announced major changes in the CAT 2020 exam slated for November 29th this year. Some of the major changes include the decreased duration of the exam. Take a look at the key points of the revised IIM CAT 2020 exam this year.

The duration of the CAT 2020 exam has been reduced from three hours to two hours now.

The exam is slated to be conducted on November 29th in three sessions.

The revised duration of the exam is 120 minutes now.

The three sections in the question paper would be - verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability.

Candidates will get 40 minutes to solve each section. They will not be allowed to switch sections while answering their test.

IIM CAT syllabus 2020

The CAT syllabus has three sections. The first one is Quantitative Aptitude, which involves Number System, Geometry, Algebra, among other topics. The next two categories in the CAT syllabus are Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. The CAT exam is a prerequisite test for candidates who need admission into the various PG and Fellow courses in the reported IIMs of the country. CAT exam scores are also used by the non-IIM institutes that are listed on the CAT website, however, the IIMs have no role in selecting candidates for non-IIM institutes.

ALSO READ| ICAI CA November Exam 2020 Update: Here Is How To Submit Concerns About Exam Centres

ALSO READ| AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET Exam Results Have Been Declared Now; Exam Was Conducted On October 1