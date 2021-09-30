IIM-Kozhikode Closes Summer Placements' Drive

Brushing aside the pandemic's ripple effect, IIM-Kozhikode successfully closed the 'summer placements' drive for the 25th batch of its post-graduate programme (PGP) and the 2nd batches of PGP Liberal Studies and Management, and PGP Finance, the largest ever batch, by the third day of the recruitment week.

Announcing the successful wrap of summer placements, Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-Kozhikode, said the institution's diversity and talent pool has always driven the placement process with elan. The ability to secure a broad mandate of offers amidst a challenging economic and business environment was possible due to encouraging participation from recruiters and through the ever-strengthening IIM-K alumni support, he said here in a statement.

This year's virtual placement season witnessed enthusiastic hiring by premier recruiters from the diverse talent pool on offer across the silver jubilee batch of the flagship PGP programme and the second batches of the PGP Liberal Studies and Management and the PGP Finance programme.

The cohort comprised candidates with average 26 months of pre-MBA work experience, 39 per cent gender diversity and 40 per cent non-engineering graduates, it said.

Amongst the key highlights was participation from Front End Investment Banking and private equity/ venture capitalists, as well as the top consulting companies.

The 2021 drive saw a huge increase in the participation from well-known companies and new recruiters including Avendus Capital, Bain & Company, FinIQ Consulting, Johnson & Johnson, Loreal, Marico, Myntra, PepsiCo, Reliance and Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, the statement said.

The college hosted a whopping 64 new recruiters overall this year across all domains, the statement added.