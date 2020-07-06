IIM Lucknow Hikes MBA Fees By 36% For New Batches Of 2020-22

IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Lucknow has now hiked the fees for its two-year Post Graduate programme by 36 per cent for the incoming batch of 2020-22. The rise is said to be Rs 5.09 lakhs. It was Rs 14.16 lakhs earlier for the batches of 2019-2021. The increase has now resulted in the current fees to be of Rs 19.25 lakhs for the 2020-22 batch.

Along with IIM Lucknow, IIM Bangalore and IIM Rohtak have also increased their fees for the PG programme in Management i.e. MBA course. However the hike is only applicable to the new batches, so the students who are in the second year of the programme will still follow the old fee structure.

The reason for IIM Lucknow's fee hike

IIM Lucknow currently ranks 4 among India’s top-B schools. IIM Lucknow had earlier rolled back its fee by 10% which made it Rs 10.8 lakhs. It had maintained the same fee structure until the year 2016.

The corporate communication and media relations (CCMR) chairperson, Prof Vikas Srivastava, from IIM Lucknow, mentioned that the fee hike is implemented since there had been no fee hikes since 2016. So, the fee hike for new students enrolling for 2020-2022 batch came into existence after the board meeting that was conducted in June 2019. Thus the decision is not sudden and is being announced before the start of the new admission process of the year.

However, according to the NIRF ranking, even after the fee hike, IIM Lucknow has the lowest fees amongst the top 4 IIMs. NIRF refers to National Institutional Ranking Framework, which is a method to rank institutions in India is adopted by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development.

MBA news: Fees hike of other IIMs in India

IIM Bangalore has implemented a 10% increase in the fees which amounts to Rs 23 lakhs now. IIM Rohtak has hiked the fees for its management programme to Rs 15.2 lakhs from Rs 13.8 lakhs earlier. Currently, IIM-Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore are two higher-ranking institutes according to the NIRF ranking of management institutes. The course fee in these 2 institutes is around Rs 23 lakhs for the 2-year PGP programme. Along with IIM-Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta is also considered as top Indian institutes with regards to the B-schools in India.

