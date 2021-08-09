IIMC Admissions 2021: Application Process For Journalism Courses Ends Today, See Details

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication has been accepting applications for admissions to the post-graduate diploma courses in mass communication and journalism. The online application process began on July 20. The last date to apply for the courses in IIMC is August 9, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can fill IIMC admission form by visiting the official website- iimc.nta.ac.in latest by Monday.

IIMC Admissions 2021

Candidates are hereby informed that the entrance tests for all courses will be held on August 29, 2021. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts. National Testing Agency will declare entrance exam results on September 10, 2021. The college prospectus, admission notice, and instructions are available on the official website- iimc.gov.in.

IIMC Admissions 2021: Details of Courses

There are a total of six campuses of IIMC. These campuses are in New Delhi, Dhenkanal, Aizwal, Amravati, Kottayam and Jammu. The college offers a total of eight different courses in mass communication and journalism. Candidates who have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university can apply for admissions in IIMC.

"Students who have appeared/are appearing for Final year/semester examination of their Bachelor’s Degree are also eligible to apply. If selected, their admission will be subject to their producing at least a Provisional marks-sheet/Certificate in original from their college/university latest by 30th September 2021, (extendable in genuine cases after ascertaining the reasons). On completion of the course, the Diploma will be awarded only if the Original Degree Certificate is produced for verification at IIMC’s office," the IIMC Prospectus reads.

AGE LIMIT: General Category candidates should be born on or after August 1, 1996 (Maximum 25 years as on August 1, 2021). For SC/ST/Differently abled candidates, the date of birth should be 1.8.1991 or later (maximum 30 years as on 1st August 2021). For OBC category, date of birth should be 1.8.1993 or later (28 years as on 1st August 2021).

IIMC Entrance Test date

The IIMC entrance test for-

English Journalism, Hindi Journalism, Radio & Television Journalism, and Advertisement & Public Relations will be held on August 29, 2021

The exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon

The second shift of exam will be held from regional language courses from 2 pm to 4 pm

Image Credit: IIMC/Facebook