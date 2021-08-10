IIMC Admissions 2021: Last Date Extended To Apply For Media Courses Till August 15

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has extended the last date to apply for admissions to the post-graduate diploma courses of mass communication and journalism. The deadline to apply for PG Diploma media courses was August 9 which has been extended for a week. Aspirants can apply on or before August 15, till 5 pm.

IIMC Admissions 2021

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website- iimc.nta.ac.in. The online registration window had opened on July 20. As per the information bulletin, the IIMC entrance test for all the courses will be held on August 29 in two shifts. The IIMC Entrance exam results 2021 will be declared on September 10. Candidates are advised to read the IIMC prospectus, information bulletin, and instructions can be accessed from the official website- iimc.nic.in or iimc.nta.ac.in.

IIMC Admissions 2021 Exam Pattern

The IIMC entrance test for English Journalism, Hindi Journalism, Radio & Television Journalism, and Advertisement & Public Relations will be held in the first shift on August 29. The exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon.

The second shift of exam will be held from regional language courses from 2 pm to 4 pm. For EJ, HJ, RTV, and Ad & PR courses, the test will comprise 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) on General Knowledge & General Aptitude including a few general questions from the field of Media & Communication carrying 100 marks. Questions will be bilingual — English & Hindi.

For regional language courses, the test will comprise 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) on General Knowledge & General Aptitude including a few general questions from the field of Media & Communication carrying 100 marks. Questions will be in their respective regional language.