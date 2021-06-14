IIMC Library To Be Renamed After Renowned Journalist Pt Yugal Kishore Shukla

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Delhi will rename its library. The IIMC Library will be named after the legendary journalist Pt Yugal Kishore Shukla. A special programme will be organised by IIMC - Delhi on June 17 to rename the library.

Pandit Yugal Kishore Shukla was a renowned Hindi journalist and founder editor of ‘Udant Martand,’ the first Hindi language newspaper published in India in the year 1826. Reportedly. this will be the country’s first memorial to be named after him. After renaming it the famous IIMC Library will be called “Pt. Yugal Kishore Shukla Library & Knowledge Resource Centre.”

IIMC Library is the largest specialised library in mass communication

Notably, IIMC has the largest specialized library in mass communication in the country. It has a collection of over 33,968 volumes of Books and bound Journals on different aspects of mass communication and allied subjects such as print media, broadcasting, advertising, communication, communication research, public relations, radio and television, film, information technology and traditional media. The IIMC library subscribed to over 82 Journals/ magazines and 32 Leading Newspapers. It has also been providing a newspaper-clipping service to its users, including a complete record of news items and leading articles on Mass Communication published in various leading professional journals and periodicals. The library has also developed a state of the art Multimedia, reference and Research section for students, faculty and research scholars.

Pt. Yugal Kishore Shukla Library & Knowledge Resource Centre

On the occasion of the library renaming ceremony, a special discussion has been organised. The programme will be held on June 17, 2021, at 2.30 pm. The topic of discussion is “First Pledge of Hindi Journalism: For the Betterment of Hindustanis”.

Chief Guest of the programme will be Vishnu Prakash Tripathi, Editor (Delhi NCR), ‘Dainik Jagran’. An eminent journalist honoured with Padmashri Vijay Dutt Shridhar will be the keynote speaker. Director-General, IIMC, Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi will chair the discussion.

Dr Sonali Nargunde, Director, School of Journalism and Mass Communication, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore, Dr. C. Jaya Shankar Babu, HoD, Dept. of Hindi, Pondicherry University, Puducherry, Shri Snehasis Sur, President, Press Club Kolkata, and Director, IIMC Dhenkanal Campus, Prof. Mrinal Chatterjee will also join as distinguished speakers.