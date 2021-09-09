IIMC Result 2021 Declared For Entrance Exam, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecards

IIMC Result 2021: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication has announced the IIMC Result 2021 on Thursday, September 9, 2021. However, earlier as per the schedule, IIMC was supposed to release the scorecards on September 10, 2021. Registered students who took the exam can check the results now, The scorecards can be downloaded from the official website iimc.nta.ac.in.

The results which have been released on Thursday are for the entrance exam which was conducted by the National Testing Agency for admissions to Postgraduate, PG Diploma courses at the institute. This year, the IIMC Entrance Exam was conducted in online mode on August 29, 2021 due to the COVID situation in the country. Candidates in order to check results should follow the step-by-step guidelines on how to download results mentioned below. Candidates are advised to be ready with their Application Number and Password to do so.

IIMC Result 2021: How to check

Candidates who took the entrance exam should visit the official website like iimc.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'IIMC Score Card 2021.'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their details

Candidates will then have to enter either their application number and password or date of birth

Post clicking on submit, the IIMC Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should either take a screenshot or take a printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check IIMC Results 2021

Since the results have been declared, students should know that the admission process will begin now. Candidates who have qualified and have secured a seat in the Institute, will be asked to pay the fee and submit necessary documents. Candidates should keep a check on the official website of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication for more details.