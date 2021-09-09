IIMC Result 2021 Declared For Entrance Exam, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecards

Quick links:
IMAGE: IIMC/FACEBOOK
IIMC Result 2021: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication has announced the IIMC Result 2021 on Thursday, September 9, 2021. However, earlier as per the schedule, IIMC was supposed to release the scorecards on September 10, 2021. Registered students who took the exam can check the results now, The scorecards can be downloaded from the official website iimc.nta.ac.in.
The results which have been released on Thursday are for the entrance exam which was conducted by the National Testing Agency for admissions to Postgraduate, PG Diploma courses at the institute. This year, the IIMC Entrance Exam was conducted in online mode on August 29, 2021 due to the COVID situation in the country. Candidates in order to check results should follow the step-by-step guidelines on how to download results mentioned below. Candidates are advised to be ready with their Application Number and Password to do so.
Since the results have been declared, students should know that the admission process will begin now. Candidates who have qualified and have secured a seat in the Institute, will be asked to pay the fee and submit necessary documents. Candidates should keep a check on the official website of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication for more details.