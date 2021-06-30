Last Updated:

IISc JAM 2021: Second List Of IIT JAM Released, Here's How To Check

IISc JAM 2021: IISc Bangalore has released the IIT JAM 2nd list on the JOAPS portal. Candidates can check the list online. See how to check IIT JAM 2nd list.

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has released the second list for IIT- JAM 2021. Candidates who are registered for JAM 2021 will be able to check the admission list online. They must visit the official website- jam.iisc.ac.in to check the IIT JAM second list 2021. Read on to know how to check the JAM 2nd list.

How to check JAM second admission list

  • Visit the official website- jam.iisc.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the second admission list link scrolling on the page
  • Key in your login credentials and submit
  • The JAM second admission list will be displayed on the screen

IIT JAM 2021

IISc Bangalore had conducted the IIT JAM 2021 on February 14, 2021. The results were declared on March 20. Submission of the application form for admission began on April 20 and ended on May 31. The first list was released on July 16. The second list has been released today. The deadline for the payment of the fee is July 6. The third list was released on July 16. The admissions through JAM 2021 will be closed on July 30.  "The seat withdrawal window is open. The last date for seat withdrawal is 9 July 2021," reads the official website. 

