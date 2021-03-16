IISc KVPY Results 2020 Declared, Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecard Here

The Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bangalore has declared the KVPY 2021 result on its official website. IISc Bangalore had conducted the KVPY exam 2021 on January 31, 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. Candidates can either follow the steps given here or directly click on the link to check their IISc KVPY Results 2021.

How to check IISC KVPY Results 2021

Visit the official website of IISc KVPY at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘ KVPY Fellowship Award - 2020: Click here for the results’ A new page will open on your screen Click on ‘Streams-Sa’ and ‘Streams-SB/SX’ separately Your IISC KVPY Results 2020 will be opened in the pdf format Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam (KVPY) 2021 was conducted for the streams of SA, SX and SB for the admissions in Bachelors, Masters and integrated degree fellowship programmes in the science field. The KVPY exam for the SB stream was held for class 12 science students who want to join an undergraduate program in basic sciences like B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S. the next year. The fellowship of the students selected under this stream will be activated only if they join or have joined for an undergraduate course in Basic Science (B. Sc./B.S./B. Stat./B. Math./ Int. M.Sc./ Int. M.S. ) in the academic year 2020-21 after having secured a minimum of 60% (50% for SC/ST & PWD) marks in aggregate in Science Subjects in 1styear of B.Sc./B.S./B. Stat./B. Math./Int. M.Sc./Int. M.S.

For the SX stream, candidates need to have secured 75% aggregate marks in mathematics and science subjects of the class 10th board examination. They also must have secured a minimum of 60 % marks in the science subjects of class 12 examination.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)