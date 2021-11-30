IIT-Bombay Congratulates Alumnus Parag Agrawal On Becoming Twitter CEO

Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay has congratulated its alumnus Parag Agrawal for being appointed as the new Twitter CEO. Agarwal completed his Bachelor's of Technology (B.Tech) in Computer Science Engineering (CSE) from IIT-Bombay in the year 2005. Congratulating Agarwal, IIT Bombay tweeted, “Congratulations to our alumnus Dr. Parag Agrawal for being appointed the new CEO of Twitter. Dr. Agrawal obtained his B.Tech. degree in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Bombay in 2005. He started working at Twitter in 2011 & became the CTO in 2017.”

Jack Dorsey on Monday stepped down from his post as the Twitter CEO after serving for 16 years at the company that he co-founded and helmed. He informed the world about his resignation on Twitter. IIT Bombay alumnus Parag Agrawal, who was also the Chief Technology Officer of the company, succeeded Dorsey as the new Twitter CEO. Agrawal took to the micro-blogging site and shared an official statement confirming the same on Monday evening.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle, Jack Dorsey shared an official statement confirming his resignation. His statement reads, "I've decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders. My trust in Parag as Twitter's CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I'm deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It's his time to lead."

Parag Agrawal, confirming his appointment, shared a statement on Twitter that reads, "Thank you, Jack, I'm honored and humbled. And I'm grateful for your continued mentorship and your friendship. I'm grateful for the service that you built, the culture, soul, and purpose you fostered among us, and for leading the company through really significant challenges. I'm grateful for the trust you've put in me and for your continued partnership."

About the new CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal

Parag Agrawal was born in Mumbai. His mother is a retired schools teacher and his father was employed in the atomic energy sector and held senior positions there. Parag (37) studied at the Atomic Energy Central School in Mumbai. He moved to the United States of America in 2005. In the year 2011, he joined Twitter while still pursuing his Ph.D. at Stanford University.