IIT Bombay Exceeds Deadline To Apply For CEED, UCEED 2022; Check Revised Dates Here

CEED, UCEED 2022: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has announced that the deadline to apply for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2022) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) have been extended once again. At first, the deadline to apply was October 17 which was postponed to October 24, 2021. All the students who want to apply for undergraduate design programmes can apply for UCEED 2022 whereas postgraduate design aspirants will have to apply for CEED 2022. To be noted that students who will qualify the respective exams have to appear for other assessment rounds which also include interview round. The important dates, exam details, as well as the steps to apply, have been mentioned below.
Important Dates
- The last date with late fee for both CEED is November 5, 2021
- The deadline to apply for UCEED 2022 is November 5, 2021
- CEED and UCEED will be conducted by IIT Bombay on January 23, 2022 (9 am to 12 noon)
CEED, UCEED 2022: Steps To Apply
- Interested candidates will have to visit the official websites. In order to apply for UCEED, visit uceed.iitb.ac.in. In order to apply for CEED, visit ceed.iitb.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the application link
- Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter email ID to complete the registration
- Post registering, the application form will be displayed on the screen, candidates should fill the form and upload the required documents
- In order to complete the process, candidates will have to pay the application fees online
- Click on submit, download the application form and also take a print out for further reference
UCEED, CEED 2022: Eligibility
- Basic eligibility to apply for UCEED 2022 is that students should have cleared Class 12th exam or any other equivalent exam
- In order to be eligible to apply for CEED 2022, students must have completed their degree or diploma or postgraduate degree programme of minimum three years