IIT Bombay Exceeds Deadline To Apply For CEED, UCEED 2022; Check Revised Dates Here

CEED, UCEED 2022: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has announced that the deadline to apply for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2022) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) have been extended once again. At first, the deadline to apply was October 17 which was postponed to October 24, 2021. All the students who want to apply for undergraduate design programmes can apply for UCEED 2022 whereas postgraduate design aspirants will have to apply for CEED 2022. To be noted that students who will qualify the respective exams have to appear for other assessment rounds which also include interview round. The important dates, exam details, as well as the steps to apply, have been mentioned below.

Important Dates

The last date with late fee for both CEED is November 5, 2021

The deadline to apply for UCEED 2022 is November 5, 2021

CEED and UCEED will be conducted by IIT Bombay on January 23, 2022 (9 am to 12 noon)

CEED, UCEED 2022: Steps To Apply

Interested candidates will have to visit the official websites. In order to apply for UCEED, visit uceed.iitb.ac.in. In order to apply for CEED, visit ceed.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the application link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter email ID to complete the registration

Post registering, the application form will be displayed on the screen, candidates should fill the form and upload the required documents

In order to complete the process, candidates will have to pay the application fees online

Click on submit, download the application form and also take a print out for further reference

UCEED, CEED 2022: Eligibility