IIT Bombay Recruitment 2021: IIT Invites Application For Various Posts, Check Details Here

IIT Bombay Recruitment 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay is accepting applications to fill various positions. The current recruitment drive aims to hire technical superintendents, registrars, deputy registrars, temporary TGT Hindi, temporary TGT science, temporary primary teacher (drawing), and temporary primary teacher music. Candidates who are interested to apply for any of the above-mentioned posts can apply for the same on the official website of IIT Bombay. Candidates are hereby informed that the last date to submit the application form is August 27, 2021.

IIT Bombay teacher recruitment 2021: Selection process

Technical Superintendents will be shortlisted on the basis of skill tests which will be followed by written tests. Only those who shall clear the skill test will be administered to the written test. Candidates are hereby informed that the final selection will be done on the basis of the marks they secure in written test. The consequent rank in the merit list will also be considered. Candidates who will apply for the posts are advised to visit the official website from time to time to be updated.

IIT Bombay recruitment: Registrar and Deputy Registrar

The position of registrar will be filled by deputation. The position of deputy registrar will be filled on the basis of an interview. For initial shortlisting, there will be a written test, group discussion and preliminary interview.

About IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay is one of the premier institutes of India. It was established in the year 1958. This institute offers various courses for its undergraduate, postgraduate programmes. The students studying here excel in engineering and research. In order to get more details about various posts in IIT Bombay, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.