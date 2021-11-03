Last Updated:

IIT Bombay Secures 1st Rank In India, 42nd Rank In QS Asia University Rankings 2022

IIT Bombay has bagged the 42nd position in the QS Asia Ranking 2022. It has become the first institute from India to score 72 marks out of 100. Check details.

IIT Bombay

QS Asia Ranking 2022: The results of the QS Asia Ranking have been released by Quacquarelli Symonds and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has bagged the 42nd position in the QS Asia Ranking 2022. After gaining 42nd position in the QS Asia Ranking, IIT Bombay has become the first institute from India to score 72 marks out of 100 in the ranking. After IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi has gained the second position in India in the QS Asia Ranking 2022. It has secured the 45th position in the QS Asia Ranking 2022. Out of the 100 marks score, IIT Delhi has secured 69.6 marks in the ranking.

According to QS Asia ranking 2022, IIT Bombay has secured an 81.4 in Academic Reputation and a 96 in Employer Reputation. The institute has also scored 23 in Citation Facility and 44.7 in Facility Student Ration. For pursuing a Ph.D. from IIT Bombay, the institute gained a complete 100 marks and it secured 84.2 in Paper Per Facility, 11 in international faculty, 78.5 in International Research Network, 14.5 & 8.3 in Inbound and Outbound Exchange. IIT Bombay has received a 4.4 score in International Students.

QS Asia University Rankings 2022: Top 5 Universities in Asia

Universities

Ranking
  • National University of Singapore 

 
  • 1
  • Peking University

 
  • 2
  • Nanyang Technological University, Singapore 

 
  • 3
  • University of Hong Kong

 
  • 4
  • Tsinghua University

 
  • 5

QS Asia University Rankings 2022: Top 5 Universities in India 

Universities

Ranking
  • Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

 
  • 42
  • Indian Institue of Technology Delhi

 
  • 45
  • Indian Institute of Technology Madras 

 
  • 54
  • Indian Institue of Science 

 
  • 56
  • Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 

 
  • 60

