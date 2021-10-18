IIT Delhi 2nd Sci-Tech Spins To Be Organised On Oct 23 For School Students

IIT Delhi 2nd Sci-Tech spins: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is gearing up to organize 2nd Sci-Tech Spins. This series of lectures is scheduled to be conducted on October 23, 2021. The above-mentioned series is the second edition of a very famous learning series by the Institute. In order to get more details, candidates should visit the official website home.iitd.ac.in.

This series is being organised for the benefit of school students. Schools have also been told that they are allowed to nominate their students for this so that more and more students can participate. Interested schools can reach out to Associate Dean, Academic Outreach, and New Initiatives. The email IDs on which they can be reached are adoni@iitd.ac.in and acadoutreach@iitd.ac.in.

IIT Delhi also took to Twitter to announce the same. IIT Delhi tweet reads, "Dear #SchoolStudents, the 2nd #SciTechSpins lecture titled “Learning to Learn Through Modeling” is going to be organised on October 23, 2021. Schools wishing to nominate their students for SciTech Spins may reach out to #IITDelhi through Associate Dean, Academic Outreach & New Initiatives- adoni@iitd.ac.in; acadoutreach@iitd.ac.in."

IIT Delhi 2nd Sci-Tech Spins: Date and Time

It will be organized on October 23, 2021

Timing for the same will be 10 am to 12 noon

Here is the direct link to watch

The lecture series duration will be two hours. The speakers of the event will be Prof. Divya Nayar, Department of Material Science and Engineering, and Prof. Anoop Krishnan, Department of Civil Engineering, School of Artificial Intelligence at IIT Delhi. Notification on the website reads, "The talk will discuss the journey from ‘modelling' to a process to ‘simulating' it and ‘predicting’ new properties and phenomena."

