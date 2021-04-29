IIT Delhi Application Window For PG & PhD Programmes To Close Tomorrow, April 30

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) closes the application window for postgraduate (PG) and PhD programmes tomorrow, April 30. Hence, candidates seeking admission to PhD and PG courses are advised to hurry and submit their IIT Delhi application on the official website by 4 pm tomorrow. Registration is available for PhD and PG first semester programmes in Applied Mechanics, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Material Science and Engineering, and Textile and Fibre Engineering, interdisciplinary MTech and MS (Research). Refer to this article for a tutorial on how to submit Post Graduate application and Undergraduate application along with the latest IIT Delhi news.

IIT Delhi Application Submission Deadline Strikes Tomorrow, April 30

Candidates who are interested in registering themselves for the PG and PhD programmes at IIT Delhi must note that application forms are only being accepted via online mode through the official website, of which a direct link is provided below. Applicants belonging to the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200 to submit their post graduate application as well as undergraduate application.

On the other hand, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and persons with disabilities are required to pay Rs 50 for the same along with bank charges. Following the application process, the entrance test and interview will be conducted between May 10 and June 23 this year. Candidates are requested to regularly visit the official website of the varsity for more IIT Delhi news.

How to submit the IIT Delhi Application?

Visit the official website of IIT Delhi - https://home.iitd.ac.in/

On the homepage, a section called 'PG Admissions 2021-2022' will be displayed. Click on Apply Now.

The next step will be to login or register the users' account, after which the candidate will be redirected to the application window.

The candidate will be required to enter their personal details as instructed on the form.

Scanned copies of certificates and identity proofs must be attached in appropriate sizes mentioned on the form.

The candidate will be redirected to the payment page where they'll be required to pay the application fee via online mode only.

Candidates are advised to preview the application form once before hitting the submit button. Download and take a print out of the IIT Delhi application form for future reference.

Image Source: Shutterstock