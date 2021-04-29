Quick links:
IIT Delhi Application Window for PG & PhD programmes to close tomorrow, April 30 (Image Source: Shutterstock)
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) closes the application window for postgraduate (PG) and PhD programmes tomorrow, April 30. Hence, candidates seeking admission to PhD and PG courses are advised to hurry and submit their IIT Delhi application on the official website by 4 pm tomorrow. Registration is available for PhD and PG first semester programmes in Applied Mechanics, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Material Science and Engineering, and Textile and Fibre Engineering, interdisciplinary MTech and MS (Research). Refer to this article for a tutorial on how to submit Post Graduate application and Undergraduate application along with the latest IIT Delhi news.
Candidates who are interested in registering themselves for the PG and PhD programmes at IIT Delhi must note that application forms are only being accepted via online mode through the official website, of which a direct link is provided below. Applicants belonging to the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200 to submit their post graduate application as well as undergraduate application.
On the other hand, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and persons with disabilities are required to pay Rs 50 for the same along with bank charges. Following the application process, the entrance test and interview will be conducted between May 10 and June 23 this year. Candidates are requested to regularly visit the official website of the varsity for more IIT Delhi news.