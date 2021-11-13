IIT Delhi awards degrees to over 2,000 students during its 52nd convocation

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Over 2,000 students were awarded degrees by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi at its 52nd convocation on Sunday along with distinguished alumni who were honoured for their contribution in their respective fields.

Padmasree Warrior, a distinguished IIT Delhi alumna and founder and CEO, Fable was the Chief Guest at the Convocation.

During her address, Warrior said, "The future that we will inhabit will be planned and built by you. As technologists graduating from one of the top institutions of technology in the world, you must ask yourself -- what will you build and how will you lead us into the future with the power of technology? Technology has always played an important role in our society." "We all know that the curriculum at IIT is tough. It is rigorous (as the professors like to say), but brutal (as the students often call it). This brutal rigor taught me how to problem-solve from first principles -- a great skill for engineers and technologists to possess," she added.

Warrior said if one is confident about their problem-solving capabilities, they can be successful in any role in any industry, which in turn boosts self-confidence.

"This may sound simplistic, but trust me, problem-solving skills come in handy to build resilience in your life," she added.

Rajagopala Chidambaram, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIT Delhi, said,"India of our dreams, particularly of young people like you, is an India which is economically developed -- where the Human Development Index is high; an India which is scientifically advanced, with a knowledge Economy, and an RDI Ecosystem, with excellence in basic research, applied research, technology development, Research and Development-led innovation, backed by high-quality manufacturing skills." Chidambaram, also a former Principal Scientific Advisor to the government of India, said that young people, who are graduating today, must also have an appetite for risk-taking.

Logistics major Delhivery's co-founder Kapil Bharti and Moderna Therapeutics Vice President Satish Kumar Singh are among the distinguished alumni who were honoured at the convocation.

While Bharti belongs to the 2,000 batch, Singh graduated from the institute in 1981.

Among the Distinguished Alumni Award recipients in the teaching and research category are Lov K Grover (Independent researcher), Somesh Jha (Professor, University of Wisconsin) and Nandini Trivedi (Ohio State University).

In the Entrepreneurship category, the distinguished alumni awardees are Kapil Bharti and Hitesh Oberoi (MD and CEO, Infor Edge India Limited). Satish Kumar Singh is being awarded under the corporate leadership category.

Graduates of Last Decade (GOLD) Award was presented to Deepak Vashist (Professor, University of Illinois) and Divya Gupta (Microsoft Research India) in the teaching and research category.

The award in the entrepreneurship category was presented to Vidit Aatrey (founder and CEO, Meesho) and Sanjeev Barnwal (founder and CTO, Meesho).

Sandeep Singhal, an alumnus of the 1992 batch and MD of Westbridge Capital, was presented Distinguished Alumni Service Award (DASA).

A total of 843 students from undergraduate programmes, 986 students from post-graduate programmes and 288 PhD students were awarded their degrees.

Anant Yardi, President and Founder of Yardi Systems, and a 1968 batch IIT Delhi alumnus, has agreed to gift Rs 75 crore to IIT Delhi. Yardi Systems, founded in 1982 by Anant, is a leader in real estate asset and property management solutions and the largest real estate software provider in North America.

"Yardi's gift would enable IIT Delhi to create state-of-the art laboratories and attract talented students and researchers to its newly-established School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI).

"The School of Artificial Intelligence was set up by the institute for the express purpose of expanding opportunities for fundamental, and inter-disciplinary research, innovation, and post-graduate education in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and Data Science technologies," said IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao. PTI GJS KJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)