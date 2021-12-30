IIT Delhi Launches STEM Mentorship Programme For Class 11 Girls

IIT Delhi STEM Programme: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) has launched a mentorship course for girls studying in Class 11. The programme is designed primarily with an aim to encourge girls to pursue their careers in the field of science. The courses are for class 11 girls and consist of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). The main focus of this course is to promote creative thinking about science and innovation so that they can contribute to solving research problems.

According to the official notice issued by IIT Delhi, the STEM Programme will start with ten girl students in Class 11 of the science stream. "In the first batch, the ten students are from different Kendriya Vidyalayas in the Delhi region. In the future, there are plans to have participation from students from other regions of the country and turn the programme into a residential one."

The programme will have three different levels, including A) a 14-day winter project, starting from the end of December 2021 and ending in early January 2022. B) Students will be given online lectures in Physics, Biology, Chemistry, and Mathematics, as well as engineering branches. Professors from IIT Delhi will provide the lectures between February and April 2022. C) Students will get an opportunity to work in the laboratory for 3–4 weeks in May and June 2022. Students will have an opportunity to finalize and submit their project reports.

"During the mentorship period, they will be exposed to foundational concepts in STEM disciplines and also learn the experimental methods and techniques used in science labs, the release mentioned."

Notably, this is the second academic initiative taken by IIT Delhi for girls' school students. Earlier, in September 2021, the institute launched the SciTech Spins lecture series for students from Classes 9 to 12. If students or school leaders have any questions or concerns about the course, they can contact the Associate Dean, Academic Outreach and New Initiatives, IIT Delhi, via e-mail at adoni@iitd.ac.in or acadoutreach@iitd.ac.in.

Image: PTI