IIT Gandhinagar Director Sudhir Jain Appointed New VC Of BHU

Press Trust Of India

Varanasi (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain, director of the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

A letter regarding the appointment was sent to the BHU by the Department of Higher Education of the Ministry of Education, a BHU spokesperson said.

Jain succeeds Prof. Vijay Kumar Shukla as the VC of the BHU.

A Padma Shri awardee, Prof. Jain will hold the office for a period of three years from the day he assumes charge of the post of BHU vice-chancellor, according to the rules. PTI COR CK

