IIT Gandhinagar To Organise JEE Open House For JEE Qualified Students Soon; See Details

Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar will be organizing Joint Entrance Exam Open House for students who have qualified IIT JEE examination. The JEE Open House is scheduled to be conducted on October 23, 2021. It will begin at 6 pm and will include different sessions with the Director, Deans of Academic and Student Affairs, Student Leadership, and Alumni of IITGN. All the students across the world who have qualified JEE Advanced exam are eligible to participate in the online event. Candidates can also include their parents for free so that they can know about the IIT system in a better way. Candidates can check the link to participate in the event now. It has been uploaded on the official website of IIT Gandhinagar which is iitgn.ac.in.

Purpose of online event

The purpose of the virtual interactive event is to guide the IIT JEE qualified candidates about different engineering branches at IITs and also various career opportunities. The office statement reads, "It will help them better understand the IIT system to make informed choices". Students can get answers to queries related to academic course structure, various opportunities, activities, and student life at IITGN. As per the official release, the Institute has also decided to provide scholarships equivalent to the entire tuition fee for all four years of their undergraduate program at IITGN to students of JEE Advanced rank 1000 or better.

IIT Delhi 2nd Sci-Tech Spins To Be Organised For School Students

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is gearing up to organize 2nd Sci-Tech Spins. This series of lectures is scheduled to be conducted on October 23, 2021. The above-mentioned series is the second edition of a very famous learning series by the Institute. In order to get more details, candidates should visit the official website home iitd.ac.in. This series is being organised for the benefit of school students. Schools have also been told that they are allowed to nominate their students for this so that more and more students can participate. Interested schools can reach out to Associate Dean, Academic Outreach, and New Initiatives. The email IDs on which they can be reached are adoni@iitd.ac.in and acadoutreach@iitd.ac.in.