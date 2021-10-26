IIT-Guwahati Introduces Unique B. Tech Program In Civil & Infrastructure Engineering

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur has launched a unique B.Tech program in Civil & Infrastructure engineering. The curriculum of Civil & Infrastructure engineering will introduce students to a wide variety of fields in advanced Civil engineering such as infrastructure planning and designing, a good knowledge of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Smart materials and sensors, and security of infrastructure against physical and digital threats.

Key features

With this one-of-its-kind Civil engineering program, IIT Jodhpur envisions building a new class of engineers who have:

A strong foundation in the analytical, experimental, and computational methods to study various aspects of civil and infrastructure systems

A thorough understanding of green and sustainable materials, practices, and principles to design resilient infrastructure systems

An ability to understand real-world problems related to air and water pollution, solid waste management, ecological and environmental degradation, and their monitoring and remediation

An ability to monitor and evaluate the health of old structures and renovating to bring sustainability

An ability to use transformative technologies and multidisciplinary knowledge in planning, design, execution, and continuous monitoring of infrastructures

Civil and infrastructure engineering to open several career paths

As per the official press release issued by the IIT, "A Bachelor’s in Civil and Infrastructure Engineering will open several career paths not only in conventional areas but also in interdisciplinary areas. Notable mentions include Smart and Sustainable Infrastructure Engineering (Energy, Environment, Transportation, etc.), Digital twins and asset management, and Application of AI & ML, IoT, and Cyber-Physical Systems in built-in infrastructure, among others. Unlike the traditional Civil engineering programs being offered by other higher education institutes, IIT Jodhpur has a set of dedicated core and elective courses. These courses allow students to earn a specialization in either ‘Smart infrastructure’ or ‘Environmental engineering’ in addition to the regular B.Tech."

Speaking about the uniqueness of this program, Dr. Ranju Mohan, Head, Department of Civil and Infrastructure Engineering, IIT Jodhpur, said, "Unlike the manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace industries, civil and infrastructure industries have been slow in embracing the digital and transformative technologies. Application of artificial intelligence, cyber-physical systems, and digital twins will reduce cost and time, streamline construction, and reduce waste. Our program has a course structure that incorporates and integrates conventional civil engineering with these advanced transformative technologies. In this way, we are creating next-generation Civil Engineers who can address societal needs from a multidisciplinary perspective which is exactly what the current industry needs.”

With a vision to cater to future needs, the Civil & Infrastructure program of IIT Jodhpur includes unique courses involving Digital Twin and Asset Management, Design, and Simulation. The program also offers new courses related to large-scale integrated infrastructures such as Telecom and IT, Renewable and Non-renewable Energy, Railway, Airport, and Seaport design. On the contrary to the conventional Civil Engineering program, this unique program of IIT Jodhpur focuses on Engineering design, product development, training in intellectual property and entrepreneurship. The Institute encourages its students to undertake multidisciplinary projects in smart infrastructure and sustainable development with this program.