IIT Guwahati Placement 2021: Student Bags Highest Package Of Rs 70 Lakh

The International Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati recently conducted their placement drive successfully. The placement drive was conducted through virtual interviews and IIT Guwahati's highest package that was offered to a candidate was Rs. 70 lakh per annum. The overall package offered to students increased as well. Read on to know more details about the IIT Guwahati 2021 placements.

IIT Guwahati Placement 2021

As per a report by PTI, the overall package offered to students during the IIT placement increased from Rs. 20.62 lakh during the previous academic session to Rs. 21.42 lakh during this academic session. The IIT Guwahati Placement 2021 was organised in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, through online interviews. As per Abhishek Kumar, head of the IIT Guwahati Centre for Career Development a total of 686 students got placements from the IIT Guwahati batch of academic session 2020-21.

Out of the 584 students from B.Tech and B.Des courses, 444 got placements during the IIT Guwahati 2021 Placement drive. The average package offered to students increased almost by 1 lakh. The average package offered to M.Tech and M.Des students also went from 16.22 lakhs during last year to 17.92 lakh this year. A total of 140 companies participated in the recruitment drive. Abhishek Kumar also made an official statement where mentioned that the maximum offers were made to students from the information technology (IT) and software sector.

The next highest packages were offered to students from Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mathematics and Computing, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. He also made a comment about how the students have remarkable in coping with the current situation and the results of the placement drive are testament to the success of the students. A significant number of startup companies also joined the placement drive and offered competitive packages to students. You can read more about IIT Guwahati placements on the official IIT Guwahati website and their placement page.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK