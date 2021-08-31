IIT Guwahati To Collaborate With Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham On Research & Development

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is collaborating with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (AVV), a private, deemed-university based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu in Education and Research activities. This will help in enriching academic programmes and promote exchange of students between two institutions. The collaboration will encourage visits of students to attend courses, conduct seminars, jointly develop teaching programmes and Research projects.

A MoU towards this collaboration was signed by Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, and Prof. Venkata Rangan, Vice-Chancellor, AVV, recently in the presence of Prof. A. S. Achalkumar, Dean (Outreach Education Programme), Department of Chemistry, IIT Guwahati, Prof. S. Senthilvelan, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Guwahati, Prof. K.S.R.K. Krishna Murthy, Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Guwahati, Prof. S. Thirumalini, Head, Mechanical Engineering, AVV and Prof. Sasangan Ramanathan, Dean, Faculty of Engineering, AVV.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this collaboration, Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati said, “AVV has many similarities in terms of vast and beautiful campus along with a team of highly dedicated team of faculty and students. With the emergence of many new interdisciplinary research and academic centres equipped with state-of-the-art equipment at IIT Guwahati, the institute is destined serve the country with extra vigour. This mutual collaboration will help both the institutes scale new heights in research and academics.”

"IIT Guwahati and AVV will encourage cooperation between their faculty members, departments, and research centres including visits of faculty members to deliver lectures, conduct seminars, discussions, research and supervise student studies. Students visits to attend courses and jointly develop teaching programmes would also be encouraged along with collaboration in research projects," reads a press release.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dr. Venkat Rangan, Vice Chancellor, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, said, “This is a historical moment for both the Institutions, which strive for excellence in Teaching and Research, to come together in a perfect Public-Private Partnership. I am sure we will leverage our strengths and work for a sustainable world to the betterment of humanity as our Chancellor Amma has always envisaged.”

IIT Guwahati, founded in 1994, is well-equipped with world-class infrastructure to with a global research ranking of 41 and an overall ranking of 395 in world. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is a young and dynamic, multi-campus, multidisciplinary "deemed to be University" established by its Chancellor, Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, popularly called Amma all over the world and one of the foremost humanitarian leaders of the world today. It is ranked 4th by NIRF, Government of India in the University category and has been awarded the IOE status by UGC in 2019