IIT Hyderabad Announces First Of Its Kind BTech Courses To Be Offered From Oct 2021

In good news for students, the IIT Hyderabad has come up with first-of-its-kind industry-oriented BTech Programs for Biotechnology & Bioinformatics, Computational Engineering & Industrial Chemistry. The organization provides all the branches of science, maths, physics, and chemistry. Admission into these courses will start in a few days.

IIT Hyderabad anounces new courses

With these courses, students will get an opportunity to enhance their knowledge of the subject by undertaking elective courses from any other department, and they can also gain knowledge in areas of their interest outside the department, including entrepreneurship, computer science, etc., by completing 12 additional credits in that area. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) results have been announced by IIT Kharagpur today, October 15, 2021. Meanwhile, the launch of these courses is a good opportunity for many students who have cracked JEE Advanced 2021. At the beginning of the sixth semester, students can choose semester-long projects which will give them an opportunity to work and gain practical knowledge.

The Director of IIT Hyderabad BS Murty, said, "These industry-oriented BTechs have been designed to keep the future and current needs of the industry. Students who are interested in pursuing further studies or research after their BTech will have plenty of options to choose from in national and international universities."

Raja Banerjee from the Department of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering said, "Students of computational engineering will receive an interdisciplinary education where they gain expertise in state-of-the-art numerical methods and algorithms, modelling and simulations of engineering systems and processes, high-performance computing, process control, and optimization, data analytics, and machine learning".

Image: Iith.ac.in