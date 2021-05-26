IIT JAM 2021: Eligibility Criteria Eased, Promotion Certificate Valid; Deadline Extended

IIT JAM 2021: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has further extended the registration deadline for IIT-JAM 2021. Earlier, the deadline to register for IIT- Joint Admission Test for Master's was May 27. Now, the deadline has been extended to May 31.

IIT JAM 2021: Eligibility criteria relaxed

Moreover, IISc Bangalore has also made some changes in the eligibility criteria. In view of COVID and its impact, the eligibility criteria for having aggregate marks is relaxed to "Pass in the qualifying exam" for JAM 2021. The decision has been taken considering the impact of COVID due to which examinations have been postponed. "Eligibility requirement on aggregate marks is relaxed to "Pass in the qualifying examination" for JAM 2021 admissions (only)," the official statement on the official website reads. Earlier, the candidates had to pass the bachelor's degree with at least 55% or 5.5 out of 10 GPA for being eligible to apply for IIT-JAM. For IIT Delhi's M.Sc. Mathematics program (1302), Minimum Educational Qualifications for engineering graduates/students have also been removed and these candidates will be admitted based on their JAM rank only.

'Submit undertaking in absence of documents'

Candidates who are unable to submit some of the required documents along with their application to admission will have to submit the undertaking form available on the JOAPS portal. The missing original documents must be submitted to the admitting Institute before September 30, 2021. Any offer made to such candidates will be provisional until all required documents are submitted, else the seats get automatically canceled after this deadline, the official statement reads.

For those who have been promoted without a mark sheet

Many universities have promoted their students without taking an exam due to COVID-19. Such candidates who got promoted without a mark sheet can submit the promotion certificate in place of the mark sheet. However, the promotion certificate or a document accompanying the promotion certificate duly signed by the Head of the Institute must mention the subjects taken in that semester/year, to evaluate the MEQ requirements for admission to a specific program.

Candidates who qualify in JAM 2021 are eligible to apply for admission to IITs in the academic year 2021-22. The application fee for Admission is ₹ 600/- for all candidates. JAM 2021 Examination will be conducted ONLINE only as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for all Test Papers.

Click here to read IIT-JAM 2021 Admission Brochure

Click here to apply online

IIT-JAM Exam Pattern

JAM 2021 will have seven Test Papers, namely, (i) Biotechnology (BT), (ii) Chemistry (CY), (iii) Economics (EN), (iv) Geology (GG), (v) Mathematics (MA), (vi) Mathematical Sciences (MS) and (vii) Physics (PH). Economics (EN) paper is added new this year. All the seven Test Papers of JAM 2021 will be of entirely objective type, with three different patterns of questions, namely (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.