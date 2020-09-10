IIT JAM 2021 Online Application Process Begins Today At 'jam.iisc.ac.in'

The Indian Institute of Technology’s Joint Admission Test for Masters, that is IIT JAM 2021 admission process is to begin today, on September 10, 2020. According to the latest admission notification, the Indian Institute of Science or the IISc from Bangalore is going to hold the IIT JAM exam.

IIT JAM exam application details

Students from the background can appear for IIT JAM 2021 after registration on the official website. Candidates who fit the bill after checking the eligibility will have to apply for IIT JAM 2021 admission through the link, jam.iisc.ac.in. The application dates for the same is between September 15, 2020, to October 15, 2020.

According to the notification, the exams will be held on February 14, which is early next year and the result will be out in a month’s time after that. The students can apply for the admissions once favourable results are out. The IIT JAM 2021 scores are valid for a year after the time of receiving the IIT JAM exam results.

Qualifications required for IIT JAM 2021 admission

Anyone who wishes to apply must have a related Bachelor’s course certified under a recognised college or university. They also must have a CGPA/CPI 55% or 5.5 out of 10. The aforementioned score is for General/OBC (NCL)/EWS category aspirants. For SC/ST and PwD category students, the score in degree college certificates must be 50% or 5.0 out of 10.

IIT JAM 2021 admission

During the time of application, students can also complete the fee payment and registration as that is the last step of the IIT JAM 2021 form application. Candidates must pay a registration amount of Rs 1500 for one paper and for two papers the amount is Rs 2100 for the general category. However, for female/ŚC/ST/PwD candidates, the fee is Rs. 750 for one test paper, and for two it is Rs. 1050.

The score will be valid for applications for all IIT JAM 2021 admission as per the notification. The students can take admissions in IIT’s master's course on the basis of the score. There are no age restrictions to appear for the exam or to fill the IIT JAM 2021 form.

