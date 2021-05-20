IIT JAM 2021: Registration Deadline Extended Till May 27 For Master's Programme

IIT JAM 2021: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has extended the registration deadline for IIT-JAM 2021. Earlier, the deadline to register for IIT- Joint Admission Test for Master's was May 20. Now, the deadline has been extended for one week. Aspirants can apply for IIT-JAM 2021 on or before May 27.

Candidates who qualify in JAM 2021 are eligible to apply for admission to IITs in the academic year 2021-22. The application fee for Admission is ₹ 600/- for all candidates. JAM 2021 Examination will be conducted ONLINE only as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for all Test Papers.

Eligibility Crtieria for IIT-JAM 2021

A Bachelor’s degree with aggregate marks or CGPA/CPI without rounding-off (taking into account all subjects, including languages and subsidiaries, all years combined) should be at least 55% or 5.5 out of 10 for General/OBC-NCL/EWS category candidates, and 50% or 5.0 out of 10 for SC/ST and PwD category candidates. For IIT Delhi's M.Sc. Mathematics program (1302), Minimum Educational Qualifications for engineering graduates/students are removed and these candidates will be admitted based on their JAM rank only. Read the admission brochure for full details.

IIT-JAM Exam Pattern

JAM 2021 will have seven Test Papers, namely, (i) Biotechnology (BT), (ii) Chemistry (CY), (iii) Economics (EN), (iv) Geology (GG), (v) Mathematics (MA), (vi) Mathematical Sciences (MS) and (vii) Physics (PH). Economics (EN) paper is added new this year. All the seven Test Papers of JAM 2021 will be of entirely objective type, with three different patterns of questions, namely (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

Click here to read IIT-JAM 2021 Admission Brochure

How to apply for IIT-JAM 2021

Visit the official website- jam.iisc.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Candidates Portal JOAPS' A login page will appear on your screen Key in the required information to register yourself After registration login and fill in the IIT-JAM 2021 form Pay the application fee and submit your form

Direct link to apply for IIT-JAM 2021