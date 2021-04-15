IIT JAM 2021 Registration Process Postponed, Application Form To Release On April 20

The Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) Bangalore has delayed the application for admission forms for the Joint Admission Test for Masters of Science (JAM) 2021. The JAM forms were originally set to release on April 15, but IISc delayed them for 5 days to April 20. Students who scored qualifying marks in the IIT JAM exam of 2021 can apply for the JAM Admission forms. Read on to know more about the IIT JAM registration postponed.

IIT JAM Registration Postponed

The IISC declared the results of JAM 2021 back on March 20, 2021. Candidates who appeared for the IIT- Joint Admission Test for Masters can check their results online by visiting the official website- jam.iisc.ac.in. The IIT JAM 2021 was conducted by IISc Bangalore on February 14, 2021. A total of 5,89,69 students appeared for the IIT JAM 2021 exam out of which 14,725 candidates secured the qualifying score above the cut of marks. There were 7 different subjects in the IIT JAM 2021 syllabus which included: Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Sciences and Physics.

The candidates who have qualified for JAM can apply to fill the IIT JAM application form as per the choice of their desired institute and programmes before the submission deadline. The candidates belonging to the OBC, NCL and EWS categories must also upload a valid certificate issued after March 31, 2020.

Requirements for IIT JAM 2021

Students who have qualified for JAM 2021, will have to keep in mind certain requirement before filling up the admission forms. If students are missing important documents or proofs they should collect them before applying. Here is the full list of requirements for applying for the IIT JAM application form.

All candidates admitted through JAM should have a Bachelor’s degree.

In the qualifying degree, the aggregate marks or CGPA/CPI without rounding-off (taking into account all subjects, including languages and subsidiaries, all years combined) should be at least 55% or 5.5 out of 10 for General/OBC (NCL)/EWS category candidates, and 50% or 5.0 out of 10 for SC/ST and PwD category candidates.

Foreign nationals with Indian degree are eligible to apply, subject to the admitting institute’s policy. If CGPA/CPI is on a different scale, it would be linearly mapped to a scale of 10. For Candidates with letter grades/CGPA (instead of percentage of marks), the equivalence in percentage of marks will be decided by the Admitting Institute(s).

Proof of having passed the Qualifying Degree with the Minimum Educational Qualifications (MEQ) as specified by the Admitting Institute should be submitted by September 30, 2021.

At the time of admission, all admitted candidates will have to submit a Physical Fitness certificate from a registered medical practitioner in the prescribed form.

At the time of admission, the admitted candidates may also have to undergo a Physical Fitness test by a medical board constituted by the Admitting Institute. In case a candidate is not found physically fit to pursue his/her chosen course of study, his/her admission is liable to be cancelled.

Based on the application forms filled by the candidates, and the number of seats available across various institutes, the IISc Bangalore will release three JAM admissions lists. Students are advised to take IIT JAM counselling from a professional to choose the best institute available for them. The first, second, and third JAM admission lists will be released on June 16, July 1 and July 16 respectively. You can check out more details about the process here in this official brochure.

Image Source: Unsplash