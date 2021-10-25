IIT JAM 2022: Application Correction Window To Be Closed Today, Check How To Do Changes

IIT JAM 2022 update: IIT Roorkee will be closing the application correction window for JAM 2022 on Monday, October 25, 2021. JAM application correction window was opened on October 20 and will be closed today. Candidates were given 5 days' time to apply for IIT JAM application correction. In case any candidate has not applied till now, he/she may follow these steps to do the same before the deadline ends.

Candidates will have to visit the official website to apply for a change. The official website on which JAM registration process was going on is joaps.iitr.ac.in. The important dates and other details have been mentioned here.

JAM 2022: Important Dates

The last day to pay the fee was October 17, 11:59 pm

JAM 2022 application form correction facility was started on October 20, 2021

The last day to do the corrections is October 25, 2021

The exam will be conducted on February 13, 2022

The JAM 2022 result will be declared on March 22, 2022

The first admission list will be released on June 1, 2022

The second and third admission lists are scheduled to be released on June 16 and June 25, 2022

The admissions through JAM 2022 are scheduled to end on July 11, 2022.

What changes can be done

Candidates can change these details in the application form- Name, DOB, parent’s/guardian’s name, university/college name, year of graduation, marks/CGPA

In case candidates want to change any other details, they will have to pay an additional fee for certain options.

Candidates can also change test paper(s), category or gender, and choice of examination cities.

How to apply for changes

Go to the official website

On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'JAM 2022: Corrections/Rectification'

Candidates will be redirected to login page where they will have to fill in the details and log in

Once logged in, the application form will be displayed on the screen, do the changes and click on submit

Here is the direct link to apply for changes

Here is the direct link to view official notification

Candidates should be alert while filling the details. Admit cards will only be issued to those who will fill the JAM 2022 application form correctly. Since the admit card release date has not been announced yet, candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website.