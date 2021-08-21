IIT JAM 2022: Application Process To Begin From August 31, Check Details Here

IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters, JAM 2022 application schedule has been announced. As per the recent schedule, the test will start from August 31, 2021. The last date to fill the JAM 2022 application form will be October 11, 2021. Interested candidates can find more details on jam.iitr.ac.in. In the next year, IIT Roorkee will organize IIT JAM. The JAM 2022 will be conducted on February 13, 2022, as a Computer Based Test online.

To be noted that IIT JAM 2022 exam is conducted for admission of candidates in courses such as MSc, Integrated MSc, and PhD. It is also conducted for several other Post Graduate degrees at the Indian Insitute of Science, IISC Bangalore, and Indian Institute of Technology, IIT. Candidates are hereby informed that several NITs also accept the JAM score as an admission criterion. Candidates can find more details here.

IIT JAM 2022: Eligibility

Interested candidates should have passed their Bachelors's degree with minimum 55% marks.

Candidates awaiting final year results can appear for JAM 2022 Exam.

Foreign nationals with Indian degrees can also sit for JAM 2022 exam, under few conditions

Candidates are hereby informed that there is no age limit to appear for JAM 2022 exam.

To be noted that it is mandatory for candidates to show their Qualifying degrees to the admitting institutes

The above-mentioned step should be done by September 30, 2022.

IIT JAM 2022: Exam Pattern

As mentioned above the IIT JAM 2022 Exam will be Computer Test Based. Objective type pattern will be followed for three sections. Section A will have Multiple Choice Questions, Section B will have Multiple Select Questions, and Section C will have Numerical Answer Type questions. A time limit of 3 hours will be applicable for seven test papers for JAM 2022 exam. Candidates should remember that they do not have to carry calculators to the exam hall. However, candidates will be provided with virtual calculators. Candidates will have a choice of three exam centres. IIT JAM 2022 is scheduled to be conducted in more than 100 cities.

IIT JAM 2022 is conducted for Biotechnology, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, Geology, and Economics. Interested candidates can find the detailed syllabus for all the subjects in the official notification released on the website. IIT JAM 2022 score will be applicable for one year. It can be used by various institutes for the admission.