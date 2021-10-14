IIT JAM 2022: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Here's How To Register

IIT JAM 2022 registration update: Today is the last day to register for IIT JAM 2022. The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee had earlier extended the deadline for IIT JAM registration 2022. The deadline was extended from Oct 11 to October 14, 2021. Candidates are allowed to apply for IIT JAM registration 2022 till Oct 14 (11:59 pm). Candidates are hereby informed that the entire process is designed in such a way that no offline interaction is involved. “No hard copies of documents are to be sent to the Organizing Institute. The required documents are to be uploaded online to the application website only,” the official exam notice reads.

IIT JAM 2022 Registration: Important Dates

The last day to register is October 14, 2021 (11.59 pm)

Earlier the deadline to register was Oct 11, 2021 (11.59 pm)

The exam will be conducted on February 13, 2022

The JAM 2022 result will be declared on March 22, 2022

The first admission list will be released on June 1, 2022

The second and third admission lists are scheduled to be released on June 16 and June 25, 2022

The admissions through JAM 2022 are scheduled to end on July 11, 2022.

IIT JAM 2022: Eligibility

The official statement released by IIT Roorkee reads, “The candidates must PASS the qualifying degree examination. In case if a candidate is promoted without a marksheet, the promotion certificate or a document accompanying the promotion certificate duly signed by the Head of the Institute must mention the subjects taken in that semester/year to evaluate the MEQ requirements for admission to a specific program”.

How to apply

Interested candidates should go to https://joaps.iitr.ac.in/ and complete the whole process

On the homepage, scroll down and click on ‘new use? Register here?

Candidates will then have to enter name, mobile number, email address and other required details. Agree to disclaimer and click on submit

Here is the direct link to apply