IIT JAM 2022: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Here's How To Register

Image: Unsplash
IIT JAM 2022 registration update: Today is the last day to register for IIT JAM 2022. The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee had earlier extended the deadline for IIT JAM registration 2022. The deadline was extended from Oct 11 to October 14, 2021. Candidates are allowed to apply for IIT JAM registration 2022 till Oct 14 (11:59 pm). Candidates are hereby informed that the entire process is designed in such a way that no offline interaction is involved. “No hard copies of documents are to be sent to the Organizing Institute. The required documents are to be uploaded online to the application website only,” the official exam notice reads.
The official statement released by IIT Roorkee reads, “The candidates must PASS the qualifying degree examination. In case if a candidate is promoted without a marksheet, the promotion certificate or a document accompanying the promotion certificate duly signed by the Head of the Institute must mention the subjects taken in that semester/year to evaluate the MEQ requirements for admission to a specific program”.
Notice reads, "Only those candidates who qualify in JAM 2022 will be eligible to apply for admission to IITs. They will be eligible to take admission in the academic year 2022-23. Post Bachelors Degree courses are PhD programmes in Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences & Biological Sciences at IISc Bangalore."