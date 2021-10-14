Last Updated:

IIT JAM 2022: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Here's How To Register

IIT JAM 2022: The last date to apply for IIT JAM 2022 is Friday, October 14, 2021. The steps to register for the same have been mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
IIT JAM 2022

Image: Unsplash


IIT JAM 2022 registration update:  Today is the last day to register for IIT JAM 2022. The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee had earlier extended the deadline for IIT JAM registration 2022. The deadline was extended from Oct 11 to October 14, 2021. Candidates are allowed to apply for IIT JAM registration 2022 till Oct 14 (11:59 pm). Candidates are hereby informed that the entire process is designed in such a way that no offline interaction is involved. “No hard copies of documents are to be sent to the Organizing Institute. The required documents are to be uploaded online to the application website only,” the official exam notice reads.

IIT JAM 2022 Registration: Important Dates

  • The last day to register is October 14, 2021 (11.59 pm)
  • Earlier the deadline to register was Oct 11, 2021 (11.59 pm)
  • The exam will be conducted on February 13, 2022
  • The JAM 2022 result will be declared on March 22, 2022
  • The first admission list will be released on June 1, 2022
  • The second and third admission lists are scheduled to be released on June 16 and June 25, 2022
  • The admissions through JAM 2022 are scheduled to end on July 11, 2022.

IIT JAM 2022: Eligibility

The official statement released by IIT Roorkee reads, “The candidates must PASS the qualifying degree examination. In case if a candidate is promoted without a marksheet, the promotion certificate or a document accompanying the promotion certificate duly signed by the Head of the Institute must mention the subjects taken in that semester/year to evaluate the MEQ requirements for admission to a specific program”.

How to apply

  • Interested candidates should go to https://joaps.iitr.ac.in/ and complete the whole process
  • On the homepage, scroll down and click on ‘new use? Register here?
  • Candidates will then have to enter name, mobile number, email address and other required details. Agree to disclaimer and click on submit
  • Here is the direct link to apply

Notice reads, "Only those candidates who qualify in JAM 2022 will be eligible to apply for admission to IITs. They will be eligible to take admission in the academic year 2022-23. Post Bachelors Degree courses are PhD programmes in Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences & Biological Sciences at IISc Bangalore."

READ | IIT JAM 2022 registration to end tomorrow; check revised eligibility criteria here
READ | UP COVID-19 'war model' hailed by IIT experts for managing economy, health infrastructure
READ | IIT JAM 2022 registration deadline extended till Oct 14, check registration steps here
READ | Union minister requests IIT Guwahati to provide support for 5G Communications
READ | IIT Madras, US Consulate to host workshop to help South-Indian institutes host US students
Tags: IIT JAM 2022, IIT, the Indian
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND