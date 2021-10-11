IIT JAM 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till Oct 14, Check Registration Steps Here

IIT JAM 2022 registration update: The registration deadline for the IIT joint admission test for MSc programmes which was scheduled to close on Monday has been extended. In a recent move, IIT Roorkee has extended the deadline for IIT JAM registration 2022 till Oct 14 (11:59 pm). Candidates are hereby informed that the entire process is designed in such a way that no offline interaction is involved. “No hard copies of documents are to be sent to the Organizing Institute. The required documents are to be uploaded online to the application website only,” the official exam notice reads.

IIT JAM 2022 Registration: Important Dates

The last day to register has been extended to October 14, 2021 (11.59 pm)

Earlier the deadline to register was Oct 11, 2021

The exam is scheduled to be held on February 13, 2022

The JAM 2022 result will be declared on March 22, 2022

The first admission list will be released on June 1, 2022

The second and third admission lists are scheduled to be released on June 16 and June 25, 2022

The admissions through JAM 2022 are scheduled to end on July 11, 2022.

IIT JAM 2022: Eligibility

The official statement released by IIT Roorkee reads, “The candidates must PASS the qualifying degree examination. In case if a candidate is promoted without a marksheet, the promotion certificate or a document accompanying the promotion certificate duly signed by the Head of the Institute must mention the subjects taken in that semester/year to evaluate the MEQ requirements for admission to a specific program”.

It is to be noted that candidates who qualify in JAM 2022 will be eligible to apply for admission to IITs. They will be eligible to take admission in the academic year 2022-23. Integrated PhD programmes in Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences & Biological Sciences at IISc Bangalore. They are free to use the JAM results to shortlist candidates for an interview for the final selection.