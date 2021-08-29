IIT JAM 2022 Registration Going On, Here's How To Apply For JAM 2022 Online

IIT JAM 2022: Indian Institute of Technology- Roorkee (IITR) has begun the registration process for Joint Admission Test for masters (JAM) 2022. The online registration window is open from August 25 and will close on October 11. IIT-Roorkee will conduct the JAM 2022 on February 13, 2021.

IIT JAM 2021

As per the offiical schedule, the JAM 2022 admit card will be issued on January 4, 2022. The exam will be held in an online computer-based test mode. JAM 2022 results will be declared on March 22.

IIT JAM 2022 exam is conducted for admission of candidates in courses such as MSc, Integrated MSc, and PhD. It is also conducted for several other Post Graduate degrees and PhD at the Indian Insitute of Science, IISC Bangalore, and Indian Institute of Technology, IIT. Candidates are hereby informed that several NITs also accept the JAM score as an admission criterion.

How to apply for JAM 2022

Visit the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Apply online' tab

You will be redirected to JOAPS portal

Click on "Register here" if you are a new user

Login if you have your login ID and password

Enter the details as required in the form

Pay the application fee and submit.

Direct link to apply for IIT JAM 2022

JAM 2022: Eligibility

Candidates should have passed their Bachelors's degree in relevant disciplines with minimum 55% marks. Candidates awaiting final year results can appear for JAM 2022 Exam. Foreign nationals with Indian degrees can also sit for JAM 2022 exam, under few conditions. Candidates are hereby informed that there is no age limit to appear for JAM 2022 exam. It is mandatory for candidates to show their Qualifying degrees to the admitting institutes by September 30, 2022.

JAM 2022 will have seven test papers, namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH). All the seven Test Papers of JAM 2022 will be of entirely objective type, with three different patterns of questions, namely (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Interested candidates can find the detailed syllabus for all the subjects in the official notification released on the website. IIT JAM 2022 score will be applicable for one year. It can be used by various institutes for the admission.