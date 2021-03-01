IIT JAM Answer Key 2021: IISc JAM Answer Key Challenge Window Opens, Result On March 20

IIT JAM 2021: Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has opened the answer key challenge window on Monday, March 1. Candidates who wish to raise objections against any answer key can submit their representation on the JOAPS portal. The last date to raise objections is March 3.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 per question/answer challenged. The amount will, however, be refunded if the objection is found correct. "The answer keys are open to challenge during March 1-3, 2021 by paying a fee of ₹500 per question through the JOAPS portal. The question number and answer mentioned in the challenge must be according to the question paper posted on this webpage and not the one found on the candidate’s response sheet. Candidates challenging the answer key must also provide a detailed answer to the question. The fee of ₹500 will be refunded only if a challenge is found to be valid. The final answer key will be available on this webpage in the third week of March 2021," reads the official notice. Click here to raise objections.

JAM 2021 Result on March 20

The IISC JAM 2021 was conducted on February 14. Its answer key was released on February 26, 2021. Candidates can view the question papers, their response sheet, and the answer key online at www.jam.iisc.ac.in. According to the official website- the IISC JAM 2021 Result will be declared on March 20. The submission of the application form for admission on the JAM 2021 Website will be done between April 15 and 28. The first admission list will be released on June 16 while the second and third lists will be declared on July 1 and 16, respectively.

Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is an all-India level online entrance exam conducted by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) every year on a rotational basis. It is held on behalf of the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), Government of India. This year, the admission test is conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.

