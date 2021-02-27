IIT JAM Answer Key 2021 Released By IISC Bangalore, Get Direct Link And Steps To Check

IIT JAM answer key 2021: Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bengaluru has released the answer key for the Joint Admission Test For Masters (JAM) 2021 on its official website. The IISC JAM answer key was released on Friday, February 26. Candidates who have taken the IISC JAM 2021 examination can check the answer key online at jam.iisc.ac.in.

How to check JAM answer key 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IISC JAM- www.jam.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘JAM 2021 Question Papers and Answer Keys are now available'

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen

Step 4: Chose the specific subjects

Step 5: The JAM answer key 2021 for the selected subject will open in a pdf format

Step 6: Download the answer key and take its printout for future use.

Candidates can challenge any key from March 1 to 3 by paying a fee of Rs 500 per question. The link to challenge answer key is available on the JOAPS portal. According to the official notice, the fee will be refunded if the challenge is found to be valid. The IIT JAM 2021 final answer key will be released in the third week of March. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates.

Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is an all-India level online entrance exam conducted by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) every year on a rotational basis. It is held on behalf of the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), Government of India