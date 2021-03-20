IIT Jam Result 2021 And Merit List Declared Today, March 20 - Get Direct Link To Result

The IIT JAM entrance exam 2021 that was held on February 14 at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has announced to release their results today, March 20. Earlier this month, answer keys to the questions asked in the exams were also updated on the website. Those who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website - https://jam.iisc.ac.in/

IIT JAM Result 2021

While IISc Bangalore has announced to release the results for the examination today, they have also revealed that the scorecards will be available at a later date. Although a specific date hasn't been given yet, the scorecard is revealed to be available anytime between March 27 to July 31, 2021. The scorecard will also include the All India Rank (AIR) of the candidate. The merit list for each test paper will be determined by the AIR of JAM and the number of seats available in each category (OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST, and PwD.)

“The scorecard (indicating the All India Rank(s) and the mark(s) obtained by the candidate) will be available for download from the JAM 2021 website from March 27, 2021, to July 31, 2021, for qualified candidates,” IISc said in their statement.

Step-by-step Guide on IIT JAM Result Download

Visit the official website of the IIT JAM 2021 at jam.iisc.ac.in On the homepage, look for the link of IIT JAM result 2021 and click on it. This will be available in the JAM 2021 Latest Updates column where the JAM Answer Key was previously available. The candidate will be redirected to a new page. Enter the required credentials on the page to access the result. Cross-check all the details once and click on submit. The IIT JAM result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a print out of it as well for future reference.

The exam is a joint admission test for masters on the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various undergraduate subjects including Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH) and Economics (EN). Qualified candidates who have passed the examination will be able to apply for admission to any of the academic programmes available at IITs and the IISc.