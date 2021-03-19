IIT JAM Result 2021: IISc To Declare JAM Result Tomorrow, Here's How To Download Scorecard

The Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bangalore is all set to release the IIT JAM result 2021. The result will be declared tomorrow on March 20, 2021, on the official website of the IIT JAM 2021 at jam.iisc.ac.in. The candidates had been eagerly waiting to get an update about the IIT JAM result 2021 ever since the examination was conducted. As the result will be declared tomorrow, the students can finally take a sigh of relief. Once the result is announced, the candidates can go to the above-mentioned websites and check their IIT JAM result 2021. The institute had recently released the final answer key for the examination. For all the people who are wondering about the IIT JAM result download, here is everything you need to know about it.

IIT JAM result to be declared tomorrow

The IIT JAM result 2021 will be available for all the candidates to download from tomorrow on March 20, 2021. The examination was conducted last month on February 14, 2021. The examination is held for admissions in various Master’s programmes at IITs. The answer key of the examination was released on the official website on February 26, 2021. According to the schedule available on the official website, the IIT JAM result 2021 will be out tomorrow.

The exam is a joint admission test for masters on the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various undergraduate subjects including Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH) and Economics (EN). According to the schedule, the application window will be from April 15 to April 28. The first admission list will be declared on June 16 and the second and third on July 1 and July 16 respectively. Here is a look at how to do the IIT JAM result download once the result is announced on the official website.

How to do IIT JAM result download?

Go to the official website of the IIT JAM 2021 at jam.iisc.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the link of IIT JAM result 2021 and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page. Enter the required credentials on the page.

Cross-check all the details once and click on submit.

Your IIT JAM result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out of it for future reference.

